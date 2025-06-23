How to Train Your Dragon continues its glorious run at the worldwide box office and has amassed impressive numbers on its second weekend. It maintained its #1 rank in the domestic box office chart amid two new releases. It is on track to beat Sinners and move closer to 2025’s Hollywood grosser list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of $150 million, excluding the marketing cost. It is on the winning side and will eventually become a hit at the box office. The film registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, collecting $84.6 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office on its second weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, How to Train Your Dragon collected a franchise record of $37 million on its second three-day weekend. It witnessed a decline of -56.3% from last weekend when it opened at the cinemas. The film has accumulated $160.5 million at the box office in North America. It is on track to beat How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’s $160.48 million run today and hit the $200 million milestone next weekend.

Crossed the $350 million mark worldwide

The live-action remake collected a solid $53.6 million on its second weekend at the international box office, with a decline of 52.6% from last weekend. Therefore, it has hit the $197.7 million international cume across 81 markets excluding Japan. Adding that to the film’s domestic cume of $160.48 million, the worldwide total has hit $358.18 million. It has become the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Soon, it will surpass the worldwide haul of Sinners and move closer to the top 5.

How to Train Your Dragon is projected to earn between $600 million and $670 million in its theatrical run worldwide. The film was released on June 13, and you can check out our review of it here.

Box Office Summary

North America – $160.5 million

International – $197.7 million

Worldwide – $358.2 million

