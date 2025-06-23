Kuberaa exceeded all expectations in its opening weekend and posted impressive numbers. After earning nearly 15 crores on the first day, the film displayed an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday, pushing itself close to the 50 crore mark. With this, Dhanush has his career-best figures for the first weekend, beating Raayan at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

Receives a thumbs up!

Released on Friday (June 20), the social crime drama has received positive reviews from critics. In addition to the performances, different aspects of the film, like direction, screenplay, and story, are also being hailed. The ticket-buying audience has also given the film a thumbs up, which has helped it pull off strong numbers in the first three days.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

According to the latest update, Kuberaa registered another solid day by earning 17.25 crores on day 3. This is a jump of 4.54% as compared to day 2’s 16.5 crores. Overall, the film has amassed a strong 48.5 crore net at the Indian box office in the opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection is 57.23 crores.

It’s an impressive number, and the film has won its initial battle. Today, on day 4, the real test begins, as today’s performance will indicate how far the film can go.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 14.75 crores

Day 2 – 16.5 crores

Day 3 – 17.25 crores

Total – 48.5 crores

Records the biggest opening weekend for Dhanush

With 48.5 crores, Kuberaa has registered the biggest opening weekend for Dhanush, overtaking Raayan‘s 42.65 crores. This is surprising as the film hasn’t performed as expected in the Tamil version. With strong support from the Tamil version, the collection could have gone above 55-58 crores.

More about the film

The social crime drama is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Ajay Kaikala. Apart from Dhanush, it also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in important roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

