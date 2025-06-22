Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, picked up the momentum after registering a fair start. On the opening day, the film managed to go past the 20 crore mark but on Saturday, it exceeded expectations. In India as well as overseas, there was a healthy jump, which pushed the collection beyond the 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 2!

After Laal Singh Chaddha’s poor performance, Aamir was looking forward to revamping his glory and he seems to be on the right track with his latest release. The latest Bollywood comedy drama opened to positive reviews and word-of-mouth, which helped in gaining the required pace among the neutral audience.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

As per the official update, Sitaare Zameen Par raked in 12.62 crore gross on the opening day in India. On the second day, there was an impressive jump of up to 23.48 crore gross. Overall, the film earned 36.1 crore gross at the Indian box office in the first two days.

Overseas, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 7.38 crore gross on the opening day. It was followed by a healthy jump of up to 11.12 crore gross on Saturday, earning a total of 18.5 crore gross internationally. Combining this with the overseas gross, the 2-day total at the worldwide box office stands at 54.6 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 30.6 crores

India gross – 36.1 crores

Overseas gross – 18.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 54.6 crores

Beats Sky Force in the 2-day collection

With 54.6 crore gross in the kitty, the Aamir Khan starrer toppled the 2-day collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. For those who don’t know, the film did a business of 54.08 crore gross in the first two days. As we can see, Aamir’s comedy-drama just surpassed overtook Sky Force.

More about the film

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Aroush Datta, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

