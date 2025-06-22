Aamir Khan’s Sunday is a Happy Sunday, and all is well for his film Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office. With phenomenal word of mouth, the film is growing every single day at the box office. On the third day, Sunday numbers have brought another bright day for the superstar and his team.

Aamir Khan Already Crosses His Opening!

Aamir Khan has already crossed the opening day collection by 4 PM on Sunday, June 22. His sports dramedy, helmed by RS Prasanna, has already earned 12.8 crore on Sunday, till 4 PM. Surely, the film is aiming for a total of 25+ crores on Sunday!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Sunday, June 22, Sitaare Zameen Par registered 96% occupancy jump in the morning shows, as compared to Saturday morning! The average occupancy on Saturday was 13%, and 34% for the morning and afternoon shows, with the average occupancy being 22.4%. Meanwhile, Sunday registered 25.6% and 56.8% occupancy for the morning and afternoon shows, with an average of 41.7%!

Aamir Khan Ready For A 50+ Crore Weekend!

Aamir Khan is clearly ready for a 50+ crore weekend, and it would be interesting to see where he would stand in the top 5 weekends of Bollywood in 2025. Currently, it seems impossible for Aamir to enter the top 5 list. He will definitely surpass Jaat’s 40.62 crore with his weekend collection.

Check out the top 5 weekends of Bollywood films in 2025.

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.4 crore Sky Force: 73.2 crore Raid 2: 71.83 crore

