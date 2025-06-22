Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life is now heading towards the premature ending of its theatrical run. After disastrous first two weeks, shows of the film were massively reduced during the third week, and considering the poor run, the ongoing week is expected to be its final week at the Indian box office. As a result, the magnum opus is all set to wrap up at an embarrassing total. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Kollywood magnum opus was released on June 5. It opened to mostly poor reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was negative. As a result, the film couldn’t build any momentum and fell like ninepins. It is now heading for a much smaller total than Kamal’s last disaster, Indian 2.

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

Thug Life started its third week by earning just 3 lakh on day 16. On day 17, it earned a dismal 4 lakh. Overall, the film stands at a disappointing total of 48.08 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 56.73 crores. From here, the film won’t even add 50 lakh more to its tally, thus wrapping up below the 50 crore net mark. This is a more disappointing result than Indian 2, which earned 83 crores.

Turns out to be a huge disaster

Reportedly, Thug Life was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 48.08 crores, thus recovering only 24.04% of its total budget. So, it is in deficit of 151.92 crores, making it a colossal disaster for Kamal Haasan.

More about the film

Thug Life marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after Nayakan (1987). It also features Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others. It was produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

The film is expected to stream on Netflix starting next month. Though an official date hasn’t been announced yet.

