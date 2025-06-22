Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and others, witnessed a major turnaround on the first Saturday. Considering the theme, the film wasn’t expected to open with a blast, and that’s what happened as it earned less than 11 crores on Friday. However, the real game was on Saturday as the film picked up tremendously, leaving everyone surprised with its Indian box office collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 2!

Benefits from positive reactions

The latest Bollywood comedy drama marked Aamir’s return to the big screen after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Since the actor was returning after three years, cinephiles were eager to see what was in store after a hiatus, and so far, only good things are being heard about the film. While it won the battle of securing positive reviews, it is now also doing wonders at ticket windows.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

After registering a fair start of 10.7 crores, Sitaare Zameen Par displayed a mind-blowing growth and earned a solid 19.9 crores on day 2. If calculated, it’s a massive jump of 85.98% or 86%, thus displaying the power of favorable word-of-mouth. Overall, the film has amassed 30.6 crore net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of taxes, the gross collection stands at 36.1 crores.

The Aamir Khan starrer is expected to score well above 20 crores today, considering an impressive pace in over-the-counter ticket sales. So, the 3-day opening weekend of 50 crore net is now locked. With this, the film will win the initial battle at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.7 crores

Day 2 – 19.9 crores

Total – 30.6 crores

Beats the opening weekend of Kesari Chapter 2 in just 2 days!

With 30.6 crores in the kitty, Sitaare Zameen Par has already surpassed the opening weekend collection of Bhool Chuk Maaf (28.71 crores) and Kesari Chapter 2 (29.62 crores). Today, it will comfortably surpass Jaat’s 4-day opening weekend of 40.62 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 16: Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang With 39% Jump On 3rd Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News