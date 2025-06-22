Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and an ensemble, faces competition from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. While both films can co-exist as genres are different, the comedy magnum opus has been significantly impacted due to reduced screen count. In the absence of big Bollywood releases, it performed well during the first two weeks, but now, it is facing the heat. Yes, there was a good jump on the third Saturday, but the film had the potential to do more. Keep reading for the detailed box office collection report of day 16!

Released on June 6, the comedy thriller opened to highly negative reviews, but that didn’t stop it from doing well during the first two weeks. It displayed a complete dominance, and compared to Akshay’s other post-COVID releases, this turned out to be the best earner in the first two weeks with 177.09 crores. But from here on, things are looking dicey for the film.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

On the third Friday, day 15, Housefull 5 earned 2.3 crores, a good hold from day 14’s 3 crores. Yesterday, on day 16, the film jumped by 39.13% and earned 3.2 crores. If one looks at it in isolation, the jump is good enough, but in the case of this magnum opus, a much higher growth was needed.

Overall, Housefull 5 has earned 182.59 crore net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 215.45 crore gross. Today, on the third Sunday, the film is expected to make around 3.5-4 crores, thus fetching 186.09-186.59 crores in 17 days. From here, the 200 crore net is locked, and Monday will decide if the film is heading towards a theatrical success.

Domestic collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Day 15 – 2.3 crores

Day 16 – 3.2 crores

Total – 182.59 crores

Crosses Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang!

With 182.59 crores, Housefull 5 has comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s Bang Bang (181.03 crores). It will surpass Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) today.

On track to become the highest-grosser in the franchise

Reportedly, the comedy thriller was made on a budget of 225 crores. Against this, it has already earned 182.59 crores and is cruising towards the 200 crore club. After hitting a double century, it will likely beat Housefull 4‘s 206 crores to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

