Pixar’s Elio’s opening-day gross is not very impressive, and it debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart. However, since it is an original animation, it will depend on word-of-mouth, and it is too early to decide its faith. The film’s opening-day collection at the box office in North America is on the depressing side. Keep scrolling for more.

On a positive note, the animated feature received rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 85% and stated, “Catapulted by its theme of building self-esteem, Pixar’s latest cosmic wonder boasts a fanciful world of original creations to dazzling effect.” The audience also agrees with the critic’s rating, rather a little more, as they gave it 91% on the aggregate site. It will suffer because of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon since they are trending and already have a set fanbase.

Elio’s Box Office Collection Day 1 [North America]

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the animated feature Elio collected just $9 million on its opening day in North America, including the $3 million from the previews. The film has reportedly registered the lowest Friday opening day in Pixar’s history. Even though it scored higher in the previews collection than Elemental’s $2.4 million, the film failed to beat its $11.7 million opening day gross.

Elio’s projected opening weekend

The industry is pessimistic about the film’s opening weekend collection for obvious reasons. The animated feature by Pixar is getting overshadowed by the other two family movies, How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch. The movie is tracking to earn between $22 million and $25 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend.

More about the film

Elio is an animated science fiction adventure film directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domess Shi, and Adrian Molina. It features an impressive voice cast comprising Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brandon Moon, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil. Eleven-year-old Elio Solis (Kibreab) is mistakenly chosen as Earth’s intergalactic ambassador after aliens beam him into the Communiverse, forcing him to befriend eccentric aliens and handle a cosmic crisis. It was released on June 20.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: 28 Years Later North America Box Office Day 1: Registers A Record-Breaking Opening Day For The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News