Aamir Khan is generating a lot of buzz with his new arrival at the box office – Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor brought the 100 crore club to Bollywood with Ghajini and has been the leader for most of the most significant box office achievements of Indian Cinema! One of the strongest moves of the actor is said to be tapping the China Box Office!

Aamir Khan Rules The China Box Office!

Most people think that Aamir Khan is the first Indian actor to rule the China box office with Dangal. In fact, one of the film’s most significant achievements was earning 100 crore in a single day in the territory, a feat no Hindi film has ever achieved!

Bollywood’s First China Record!

However, what if we tell you that it was not Aamir Khan but his father, Tahir Hussain, who has been ruling a record at the China box office for years? In fact, even before Aamir Khan’s father, Raj Kapoor, brought the first Indian film to China to hold a box office record, it still holds that record!

China Box Office – The First Record By Indian Cinema

The first Indian film to impact the China box office was Raj Kapoor’s Awaara. It became the highest grosser of the year in 1955, surpassing Chinese films. An Indian film ruling the box office in China was a huge achievement, and no one could rewrite history. Raj Kapoor’s film was so loved in China that it was re-released in 1978!

The Second Record – Tahir Hussain & Jeetendra!

The second record at the China Box Office, made by an Indian film, was by Aamir Khan’s father, Tahir Hussain, who produced Caravan! Starring Jeetendra, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani, and Mehmood, the film holds the record for the maximum footfalls of as much as 30 crore! In fact, the film is still on the list of the top 20 footfalls at the China Box Office!

The Third Record Owned By Aamir Khan

The third record at the China box office is held by an Indian film, Aamir Khan. Dangal is the 20th highest-grossing Foreign Film in the country, with a gross collection of 1.29 Billion Chinese Yuan! It would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan makes some new records with his upcoming films in the territory!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Box Office: Aamir Khan Is Truly A Sitaara Zameen Par With 72% Profit Against 985 Crore Investment Made On Him With Last 10 Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News