To the fans’ disappointment, the release didn’t happen as planned. Mass Jathara was later rescheduled for May 9, 2025. To keep the buzz alive, a glimpse video was unveiled on January 26, Republic Day, which also marks Ravi Teja’s birthday. However, the video didn’t include a confirmed release date, which has now led to a wave of rumors and speculation.

It’s well-known that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja share a great friendship. According to a report by Times Now, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Vishwambhara, is slated for release around the same time as Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara. To avoid a clash and ensure both films get solo releases, there’s speculation that Mass Jathara might step away from its previously announced release date. However, it’s important to note that, for now, this is just a rumor.

On a different note, an unfortunate incident occurred during the shooting of this film. Ravi Teja suffered a muscle tear in his right hand due to an accident. Despite the injury, he initially chose to continue working. However, as his condition worsened, he sought medical attention and was advised to take six weeks of rest to ensure proper recovery.

Bhanu Bhogavarapu directs mass Jathara and features Ravi Teja in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Nitish Nirmal, and Ritu P Sood. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi,under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainment and Srikara Studios.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Top Tamil Films Releasing In February 2025: From Vidaamuyarchi To Sabdham

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News