Getting to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi is a dream for many directors. But what if a director rejects such a golden opportunity? Yes, you heard it right! There was a time when a director turned down a film offer from Chiranjeevi. Surprisingly, this director later directed the biggest blockbuster of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Chiranjeevi has delivered many successful films, but his highest-grossing movie to date is Waltair Veerayya. Released in 2023, the film earned around ₹230 crores and became a massive hit. It was directed by Bobby Kolli, marking a milestone in his and Chiranjeevi’s careers. Mainly after Chiranjeevi’s second innings, this is the only film that scored a blockbuster.

Before Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi planned to remake the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer as Godfather. He approached several directors, including Bobby Kolli, for the project. But after reviewing the script, Bobby felt he could not do justice to a remake. He believed his storytelling style would not suit adapting someone else’s work. Respectfully, he declined the offer.

Despite rejecting Godfather, Bobby’s association with Chiranjeevi did not end. The megastar asked him what kind of movie he would like to make with him. In response, Bobby narrated the storyline of Waltair Veerayya. Chiranjeevi liked the concept, and the project was finalized quickly. The film was soon in production and turned out to be a major success.

Chiranjeevi is working on Vishwambhara and has a film lined up with director Anil Ravipudi. He is also set to collaborate with Srikanth Odela. Interestingly, he is again expected to join Bobby Kolli for another exciting project.

