Megastar Chiranjeevi is a towering figure in Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi has faced a mixed year with his 2023 releases. While Waltair Veerayya was a massive success, Bhola Shankar failed at the box office, leading to heavy trolling for Chiranjeevi for approving the film. In response, the actor decided to take a step back and focus on quality projects. This is the primary reason why Chiranjeevi was missing in the action in 2024.

Chiranjeevi signed the film Vishwambhara with the young director Vassishta. It was initially slated for a 2024 release. However, production delays pushed the film’s release to Sankranthi 2025. Chiranjeevi chose to support his son Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Game Changer. It is hitting the screens on January 10, 2025.

As a result, Chiranjeevi did not have a film released in 2024. Hence, the fans were disappointed but waited for his comeback. Recently, it was revealed that Chiranjeevi signed a new movie with Srikanth Odela, who shot to fame with the film Dasara. This film is expected to be a high-octane action drama, raising anticipation for the actor’s next ventures.

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi will have a busy year next. He has the Vishwambhara and Srikanth Odela projects set for release. Rumors also suggest that Chiranjeevi might sign another film directed by Anil Ravipudi. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation of this.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is expected to make a splashing comeback next year. Chiru wants to focus more on working with new-age filmmakers and is expected to achieve enormous success next year. Chiranjeevi intends to work on different subjects and slowly start playing his age.

Chiranjeevi likely wants to live up to his image. As of now, he is working on Vishwambhara only.

