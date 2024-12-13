Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently celebrating the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, has another exciting project on the horizon: The Girlfriend. In a recent interview, she opened up about the surprise addition of her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s voiceover in the teaser.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Rashmika shared her surprise at the revelation. “He’s not part of the film but his voice was used for narration. What made it special is that it was created as a surprise for my birthday. I didn’t know until I watched it a few days ago. Hearing his voice caught me off guard but it added a magical touch to the teaser,” she said.

Rashmika went on to praise the impact of Vijay’s narration. She talked about how it complemented the visuals, music, and overall direction. She described it as an unexpected element that enhanced the teaser’s appeal.

Discussing The Girlfriend, Rashmika expressed her excitement about this female-centric project. “This film is close to my heart because it’s the first time I’m leading a story that shares such an important message. It’s a project I chose for my soul. It makes me happy and proud of my craft,” she stated.

Without revealing too much about the storyline, she teased that the movie holds a special place in her journey. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film stars Dheekshith Shetty alongside Rashmika, with Rao Ramesh and Rohini in supporting roles.

The recently unveiled teaser has garnered attention for its compelling visuals and Vijay’s impactful narration. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is keeping busy with an impressive lineup, including Chhaava, Sikandar, and Kubera.

