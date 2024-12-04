Fans are eagerly anticipating Rashmika Mandanna’s return as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside icon star Allu Arjun. As the film’s release date inches closer, excitement is building with an exciting new revelation. According to sources, the teaser for Rashmika’s upcoming film The Girlfriend will be played during Pushpa 2 in theatres.

To make it even more special, the teaser will feature a voice-over by the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, adding extra intrigue to the project. This unexpected collaboration between the two stars has fans buzzing, further heightening their anticipation for Pushpa 2 and The Girlfriend.

The Girlfriend stars the pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna and is jointly produced by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. It is presented by the renowned producer Allu Aravind. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it promises to deliver a captivating and beautiful love story.

On the other hand, Rashmika has some other exciting upcoming projects, including Chhaava and Rainbow. She also has Sikandar opposite Salman Khan and Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

