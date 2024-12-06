Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her new film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress is getting a lot of praise for her performance in the movie. Now, she is making headlines for her rumored relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. The rumors take a new turn, as Rashmika is spotted along with Vijay’s family at the AMB Cinemas.

The rumors grew stronger after Rashmika was seen watching Pushpa 2 with Vijay’s family in Hyderabad. A viral photo shows Rashmika with Vijay’s mother, Madhavi, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda. Fans are thrilled by this sighting. Earlier, Rashmika was spotted at Shravya Varma’s wedding, along with the family of Vijay Deverakonda.

Adding to the buzz, Rashmika wore a maroon sweatshirt from Vijay’s clothing brand, RWDY. The fans quickly noticed this and began speculating about their relationship. Neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed the relationship.

However, Vijay recently hinted at being in a relationship during an interview with Curly Tales. He admitted dating a co-star in the past. Vijay also said, “I don’t believe in unconditional love. My love comes with expectations.”

Vijay gifted Rashmika and Allu Arjun customized hoodies from his RWDY brand. The hoodies had their Pushpa characters’ names, “Pushpa” and “Srivalli,” printed on them. Rashmika posted a photo of Allu Arjun and herself wearing hoodies on Instagram. She wrote, “Pushpa and Srivalli, All yours now!! ❤️‍🔥”

The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, and Mythri Movie Makers produced the film. The team has also announced a third installment, Pushpa 3: The Paradise. The team might shoot the film later next year.

