Dulquer Salmaan, the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, recently found success with a Telugu film titled Lucky Baskhar. The superstar has a big line-up of movies, and one of them is in the news now. Dulquer has received many offers from the Telugu film industry. However, he is very selective about the scripts he chooses. He wants each movie to have something unique.

Dulquer had great success with Sita Ramam. His latest film, Lucky Baskhar, has entered the 100-crore club. He is now set to star in a new project with actress Pooja Hegde. The film, produced by SLV Cinemas, has already created excitement.

There were speculations about the director of this film. It has now been revealed that Dulquer has chosen a debutant, Ravi. Ravi was an assistant director for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This will be Ravi’s first directorial film, and he aims to showcase his skills.

The pairing of Dulquer and Pooja Hegde, who will be working together for the first time, has generated much interest.

The film’s shooting will begin on December 11, and a screening test will be conducted in the first week of December. The makers are confident that the film, with its sweet love story and fresh narrative, will offer a unique experience to the audience.

Dulquer Salmaan is equally busy in the Malayalam film industry. As an actor, a producer, and a distributor, Dulquer is undoubtedly going to experience busy days ahead. He is juggling between the two film industries. Dulquer is also getting paid very well, and he will become a big hero in Telugu in the coming days.

On the other hand, the announcement of this project will be made very soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Allu Arjun’s Movie Before Hitting The Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News