Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a much-anticipated ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The celebrity wedding created quite a buzz, with Sobhita turning heads in her self-designed wedding attire, adding a personal and unique touch to the celebration.

Sobhita has a background in modeling and is familiar with the fashion industry. The actress has chosen not to involve professional designers in her wedding outfits. Instead, she went shopping with her mother. While shopping, she selected an elegant Kanjeevaram saree with intricate gold lacework. She also picked a unique Padanur Khadi saree crafted by a local weaver in Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing her connection to traditional craftsmanship. This saree will be her attire for the wedding ceremony on December 4. Reportedly, it cost them approximately 50K rupees.

Additionally, Sobhita ensured Naga Chaitanya’s outfit complements her ensemble, selecting a matching pair for him. Sobhita opted for a Manish Malhotra saree for her engagement ceremony, blending traditional and modern styles.

However, she chose a sentimental route for her wedding jewelry. Instead of opting for designer pieces, she will adorn herself with heirloom jewelry from her mother and grandmother. Sharing her emotions on social media, Sobhita expressed her joy in honoring her family’s legacy through these precious accessories.

This thoughtful and personal approach has made her wedding preparations even more special and inspiring for her fans.

Sobhita Dhulipala is working on an investigative thriller, and Naga Chaitanya is working on the project Thandel. Chandoo Mondeti is the director of the film. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have yet to work together in any movie. Nagarjuna introduced Chay to Sobhita.

