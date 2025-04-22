Linkup rumors of actresses are not something unheard of. But did you know that Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was once romantically linked to not only superstar Nagarjuna but also his son Naga Chaitanya? Sounds bizarre, right? The controversy had inevitably grabbed several eyeballs. For the unversed, the onscreen pair Anushka and Nagarjuna were already loved by the masses.

Anushka Shetty and Nagarjuna shared the screen space in many critically acclaimed and successful films like Don, Super, Ragada, Om Namo Venkatesaya, King, Kedi and many more. According to International Business Times, the actress considered the actor as her mentor, and he also recommended her for many movies. It was also said that the actress was discovered by him before she forayed into the South film industry.

This soon led to rumor mills doing the rounds that something was brewing between Nagarjuna and Anushka Shetty. However, when these speculations started affecting his family life, he reportedly called it quits with the Nishabdham actress. They also stopped signing movies together.

But, the fiasco did not end there. A few years later, Anushka Shetty was shocked to see her name being romantically linked with Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya. Not only this, but many tabloids stated that the duo were engaged. This inevitably left the actress disturbed. The reports also left the father-son duo deeply perturbed. The Soggade Chinni Nayana actor condemned the media for spreading these speculations about Anushka and her son.

Anushka Shetty, on her part too, criticized the media for spreading these rumors. The Bhaagamathie actress alleged that a producer was behind these actions. The report stated that while Anushka had given a clarification about her linkup rumors with Naga Chaitanya, she never did the same with his father.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Nagarjuna had revealed to Hyderabad Times in a throwback interview that he had also joked with his son Naga Chaitanya about his ‘engagement’ with Anushka Shetty. The Greeku Veerudu actor said, “He (Naga Chaitanya) was shooting in Switzerland when that rumour spread. I called him up early morning and said, ‘hey, you got engaged to Anushka last night and you didn’t even tell me…’ He said, ‘Woahh, really…’ and laughed aloud. I called Anushka too, and we all had a good laugh.”

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty has also been romantically linked with Prabhas several times. But both parties have time and again shut down the rumors. Naga Chaitanya recently tied the knot with his second wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, on December last year. He was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with whom he separated in the year 2021.

