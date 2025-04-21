Despite a strong fan following and a solid body of work, the Tollywood actor, Nithiin, has struggled to deliver a hit in recent years. His latest outing, Robinhood, couldn’t meet expectations either, leaving his fans waiting for that one solid blockbuster that could bring him back into the spotlight.

But the wait might soon be over, as his next film, Thammudu, is inching closer to release.

Release Date Talk: July Or May?

While the makers are yet to lock the date officially, recent reports by 123Telugu, suggest that Thammudu could arrive in theaters on July 4, 2025. Earlier, May 9 was reportedly considered for its release, aiming for the summer holiday crowd. But now it seems the team is eyeing July to give the film a cleaner, wider release window.

The film has been directed by Venu Sriram, who last helmed the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab. Despite its title, Thammudu is not connected to the 1999 Pawan Kalyan classic. The makers have already clarified that the two films share nothing beyond the name, and this is a completely fresh story. Considering Nithiin’s recent box office drought, the stakes for this film are running high both for the actor and the producers.

Star Cast, Music & What To Expect

Thammudu Sapthami Gowda, known for her standout performance in Kantara, as the female lead. Veteran actress Laya will be playing Nithiin’s sister in what’s said to be a strong emotional track. Adding more flavour to the film is Ajaneesh Loknath, who’s scoring the music and already has a loyal fan base.

The project is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. His involvement has raised hopes that Thammudu might just be the film to reverse Nithiin’s fortune. With shooting nearly wrapped except for a few patchwork scenes, all eyes are now on the release announcement.

