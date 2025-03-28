The wait is finally over! Nithiin’s much-awaited action thriller Robinhood has finally landed in theaters. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film promised a slick, action-packed storyline with high-voltage stunts and mass appeal.

Since its theatrical release, fans have taken to social media to share their initial experience. While some viewers are hailing the film as a perfect mass entertainer, others feel that the storyline doesn’t live up to the hype. Here’s how netizens are reacting to Robinhood on Twitter (X).

Netizens Hail the Film! Call The First Half “Hilarious” & Packed with Clean Comedy

One aspect receiving widespread appreciation is Robinhood’s comedy and entertaining screenplay. Additionally, fans were thrilled by the cameo of Australian cricketer David Warner, which added an extra surprise element to the film.

A thrilled user wrote:

“Just watched #Robinhood pakka commercial entertainer. Simple story with good comedy. I thoroughly enjoyed @vennelakishore comedy. @actor_nithiin and #RajendraPrasad duo was the biggest asset to the movie.

Another user praised the humor:

“Hilarious first half, filled with clean comedy, non stop laughs !! #Robinhood scenes b/w #rajendraprasad @actor_nithiin @vennelakishore is clicker.

One user summed up his thoughts:

“#Robinhood is a super fun film, 1st half completely out and out hilarious laugh ride, 2nd half packed with beautiful emotions twists and turns and surprising cameo in climax, music by @gvprakash is decent, as usual @actor_nithiin. did great job @sreeleela14 looks damn gorgeous.

Some Users Felt Disappointment

While the action and visuals have been major highlights, the story hasn’t impressed everyone. Some moviegoers feel that Robinhood follows a familiar template without adding much freshness to the genre.

A disappointed viewer wrote:

“Robinhood Roddest movie in #Nithin holy shit. Worse than #MadSquare and #Empuraan not even one redeemable scene. Everything is cringe and outdated. Movie looks and feels like it’s made in early 2000s. Irritating acting bad bgm and atrocious story. Epic mega Disaster! 0/5.”

Another user added, “#RobinHoodReview: No Story, they are more focused on Comedy than Story #Nithiin #Sreeleela Tried but Nothing New in the concept. Some Scenes Worked Well with Comedy. BGM, Songs Need to be better. Weak Screenplay. Davidwarner Cameo is Good.”

Final Verdict: Watch It For Nithiin & The Action

If you’re a fan of mass entertainers with stylish action, Robinhood is a decent pick. Nithiin’s energetic performance and high-octane fight sequences keep things engaging, even if the storyline doesn’t offer anything new.

