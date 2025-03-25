Excitement is in the air as Nithiin’s upcoming action entertainer, Robinhood, is all set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025. Recently the production house confirmed that the movie has successfully completed all censor board formalities and received its official certification. Want to know more about the certification details, and what to expect from Robinhood? Keep reading.

Robinhood Gets A U/A Certificate Ahead of Its Theatrical Release

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an exciting update about Robinhood. The post showcased Nithiin and officially revealed the film’s censor certificate. The announcement post on X read:

“U/A for #Robinhood. He is coming with wholesome family entertainment this summer. 3 days to go.”

U/A for #Robinhood 💥

He is coming with wholesome family entertainment this summer.

3 days to go ❤‍🔥 Bookings now open!

🎟️ https://t.co/ogblfmwZTd#RobinhoodTrailer TRENDING TOP on YouTube ❤‍🔥

▶️ https://t.co/h2nhPhMrqE GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th.… pic.twitter.com/GXsyOpOQMQ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 25, 2025

In other words, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded the movie with a U/A Certificate. This means that the film contains elements that may require parental discretion for children under 12 years of age. The certification confirms that the movie may have some intense or mature themes. It does not include content inappropriate for the general public.

Additionally, Robinhood has a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes, which ensures a comprehensive narrative without unnecessary prolongation.

Nithiin’s High-Octane Role & What To Expect

The film presents Nithiin in a stylish, action-packed avatar, blending comedy with high-energy sequences. From the teaser and promotional glimpses, it is clear that the movie follows a Robin Hood-inspired theme, where the protagonist takes from the rich to help the needy.

Adding to the excitement is Sreeleela, who plays the leading lady opposite Nithiin. Her chemistry with the actor, along with their fun-filled interactions, has already become a talking point.

OTT Release Details

While the theatrical release of Robinhood is just around the corner, fans are also eager to know about its OTT streaming details. Recent reports confirmed that Zee5 has acquired the OTT rights for Robinhood. Although an official digital premiere date is yet to be released, it is expected to appear on the platform around four to six weeks after its big-screen debut.

Besides the OTT release, the film has also secured its satellite partner. The movie will be premiered on Zee Telugu, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

With censor clearance done and excitement building, Robinhood is all set to hit the big screens soon.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pooja Hegde Drops Bombshell Revelation About Paid Trolling: “Lakhs Were Being Spent On…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News