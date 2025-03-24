Directed by Venky Kudumula and featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela, Robinhood has already generated interest with its gripping trailer and power-packed songs. While the fans eagerly await its theatrical release, the film’s OTT and satellite partners have already been locked. Here’s where and when you can watch it after its theatrical run.

Robinhood To Stream on This Popular OTT Platform

Reports suggest that Zee5 has obtained the OTT streaming rights for Sreeleela’s Robinhood. This ensures that the film will become accessible to watch online a few weeks after the theatrical release. Although an official digital premiere date is yet to be released, it is expected to appear on the platform around four to six weeks after its big-screen debut. Fans who miss the film at cinemas can watch it on Zee5 without waiting too long.

Satellite Rights & What to Expect from Robinhood

Apart from its OTT release, Robinhood has also locked its satellite partner. The film will have its television premiere on Zee Telugu. However, this allows the movie to reach a wider audience after its digital release. While the exact TV premiere date is still under wraps, it is likely to be scheduled a few months after its streaming debut.

Talking about a stellar cast, the film stars Nithiin, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore, and a special appearance by Australian cricketer David Warner. With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is expected to be an energetic and entertaining watch.

With both Zee5 and Zee Telugu securing the film’s post-theatrical rights, Robinhood is set to reach a massive audience across platforms. Whether you’re planning to catch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release, one thing is for sure – this film is set to be a fun-filled ride that fans won’t want to miss.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date & All You Need To Know About Action Thriller Starring Vikram & SJ Suryah!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News