A new generation has entered the film business, but none of them have managed to achieve the status of a superstar or megastar, although there are some strong contenders for the title. There has been speculation that Mollywood is not going to have any new megastars or superstars. To an extent, that is true because it has been several decades since both of them achieved these titles.

But where are the youngsters with these titles? This question was asked to Mohanlal in an interview with Hindustan Times as part of the promotional activities for his upcoming film L2: Empuraan.

According to Mohanlal, those are just terms given by the audience. Back in his and Mammootty’s generation, actors had the opportunity to complete 400 to 500 films, but he mentioned that he doesn’t know if the newer generation can achieve that. “It is impossible now because the totality of filmmaking has changed. The entire vision of the films has changed.”

He said that back then, it was about the number of hits an actor could provide. He also mentioned that achieving those titles was a slow process. When further questioned about the matter, he acknowledged that there are great actors from the younger generation as well. However, he emphasized that they need good scripts, directors, and colleagues, factors that played a crucial role in shaping his career. “I had the chance to work with amazing directors and brilliant co-stars. They created me, not me.”

