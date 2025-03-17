Lately, there have been claims doing the rounds that the Malayalam cinema superstar Mammootty has been diagnosed with cancer, which has raised serious health concerns among his supporters and the film industry.

Nevertheless, his public relations officers dismissed such claims, saying he was perfectly alright and taking a break because of fasting during Ramadan. As Mammootty’s PR described, the fans became worried when they saw rumors on social media explaining about the 72-year-old veteran actor’s cancer treatment. This baseless gossip went viral within no time, creating fears among fans and supporters.

As a reaction to this panic, his PR told the press, “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”

Mammootty is one of the most popular celebrities in India, with a career spanning over five decades, obtaining reverence in this area. His latest efforts are seen in an action-thriller movie, Bazooka, by Deeno Dennis, which is supposed to be released in April 2025. Also, he will be working with the highly praised Mahesh Narayanan in a film that will star another superstar, Mohanlal.

This has created great buzz as it combines two renowned phenomenon of Malayalam cinema. The dissemination of such unfounded rumors has raised questions regarding the role of social media users and the need to authenticate information before sharing. Colleagues and fans have welcomed the official clarification, highlighting the need to respect public figures’ privacy and personal habits.

Mammootty‘s contribution to films is monumental. He has more than 400 movies to his name. His performances have earned him numerous awards, including three National Film Awards for Best Actor.

