Have you ever noticed that Prithviraj Sukumaran, as a director, has only made movies with Mohanlal in the lead? So far, he has directed three films, all starring Mohanlal. His directorial debut, Lucifer, was a massive success both commercially and critically. His second film, Bro Daddy, also featured Mohanlal. However, unlike Lucifer, where Prithviraj only had a cameo, he played a more substantial role in Bro Daddy.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran originally offered Mohanlal’s role in Bro Daddy to Mammootty. The director himself revealed this during an interview with Galatta Plus while promoting L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer.

Prithviraj bought the script for Bro Daddy without envisioning anyone in the lead role. He said, “Bro Daddy didn’t come to me as a Mohanlal-Prithviraj film. It actually came to me as just a script during the COVID times.” Sreejith, one of the writers, reached out to him with the script, and even after purchasing it, Prithviraj had no idea it would eventually become a film starring him and Mohanlal.

Initially, Prithviraj approached Mammootty for the role, envisioning a character somewhat reminiscent of Kottayam Kunjachan—this time as a wealthy plantation owner from Pala who remains deeply in love with his wife. Mammootty, who hadn’t played a similar role in recent times, liked the script and was interested in doing the film. However, due to prior commitments, he was unable to take it up.

Since this was during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prithviraj felt it was the right time to make a small-scale film like Bro Daddy. With restrictions easing outside Kerala, they decided to move forward with production. If not for the pandemic, Prithviraj didn’t want to do a small scale film with Mammootty. He wanted to create something on a larger scale for the iconic actor.

At the time, both Mohanlal and Prithviraj were staying in the same building during the lockdown. “We used to meet very often,” Prithviraj recalled. One day, he casually asked Mohanlal if he would like to do the film, and Mohanlal was immediately on board. Within a week, they assembled a small unit and began shooting in Hyderabad.

Prithviraj also mentioned that he never makes films specifically for a star. Mohanlal was already aware that the role was initially offered to Mammootty, but they moved forward with the project without any issues.

