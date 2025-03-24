The Mumbai schedule of Yash and Kiara Advani’s highly anticipated film, Toxic, is set to commence in the last week of March 2025. This shooting phase promises to be significant, with major dramatic and intense scenes planned across various iconic locations in the City of Dreams.

These scenes are expected to delve deep into Toxic’s intense narrative, showcasing the chemistry and dynamic performances of the lead stars. The excitement surrounding these key scenes is palpable, as they are integral to the storyline and character development.

The production team has meticulously planned the shoot across different locations in Mumbai to capture the city’s vibrant essence and diverse backdrop. As the Mumbai schedule approaches, the anticipation for Toxic continues to build.

The Yash and Kiara Advani starrer is a high-octane action gangster drama, billed as a fairy tale for grown-ups. The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has already generated significant buzz with its star-studded cast and intriguing plot.

Toxic brings together the pan-Indian stars Kiara and Yash in what promises to be a cinematic spectacle. The movie is also making as the first large-scale Indian movie being made in a bilingual format and shot in English and Kannada to cater to a global audience.

