If you missed watching the warm Telugu drama Gandhi Tatha Chettu on the big screen, now is your opportunity to view it online. Having been released on January 24, 2024, the emotional film, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, is now streaming online for fans to watch.

The film, directed by Padmavathi Malladi, has won hearts for its emotional storyline and fine acting, even garnering appreciation from superstar Mahesh Babu. Now, this interesting film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What Is The Premise Of The Movie?

The movie is centred around a 13-year-old girl named Gandhi, named after Mahatma Gandhi, who fights to defend a sapling her grandfather has planted.

The sleepy village, the film’s setting, revolves around the arrival of an industrialist to buy land. These traditions and independence challenge opposing forces, demonstrating both Gandhi’s spirit in protecting the land and the environment.

The film starts in the early 2000s and depicts the life of Gandhi in the village, whereas the second half shows her struggling to save her land and the sapling. She goes through difficulties, hears the sermons of her grandfather, and takes measures to study history and justice while going through this experience.

What Do We Know About The Cast & Crew?

The film is a call to the audience to preserve nature and struggle for justice. Sukriti Veni Bandreddi debuts in Telugu with Gandhi Tatha Chettu, alongside her father Sukumar’s daughter. She plays the lead role with ease, supported by Ananda Chakrapani as her grandfather and the supporting cast of Rag Mayur, Bhanu Prakash, and Nehal Anand Kunkuma.

This movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, the film features stunning cinematography by Vishwa Devabattula and Srijitha Cheruvupally, as well as music by Ree.

With a blend of emotions, life lessons, and a strong sense of connection to nature, this endearing film is ideal for family viewing. If you are looking for a movie with a good message to watch with your family, Gandhi Tatha Chettu is a must-watch.

So grab some popcorn, head on over to Amazon Prime Video, and get immersed in this stunning story of determination and toughness.

