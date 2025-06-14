Sreeleela is enjoying a lot of attention in the entertainment industry, and in a short span of time, she has emerged as one of the most popular actresses of the current generation. Known for her energy and impeccable dancing skills, the actress continues to climb the ladder of success. In the upcoming days, she’s ready to reach new heights with as many as half a dozen confirmed projects in her hands. But before she makes noise with her upcoming biggies, let’s find out how Sree has fared at the Indian box office so far.

Slow start at the box office

For those who aren’t aware, Sree made her acting debut in 2019 and has appeared in 11 theatrical releases. Her filmography has been a mixed bag with several failures and commercial successes. It started with Kiss (2019), where she debuted as a female lead. It didn’t fetch big numbers at the Indian box office. It was followed by Bharaate (2019), which also made low earnings. While the exact collection of both films is not known, their cumulative collection is said to be around 10 crore net.

Dhamaka and Bhagavanth Kesari provided some relief

Sreeleela’s third theatrical release was Pelli SandaD (2021). It earned just 9.41 crore net. It was followed by Dhamaka (2022), alongside Ravi Teja. The film earned 63.83 crore net at the Indian box office. Her By Two Love (2022) earned just 54 lakh. Skanda (2023) raked in 41.61 crore net. Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) amassed 84.78 crore net.

Poor show with Aadikeshava and Extra Ordinary Man

After Bhagavanth Kesari, Sreeleela was seen in Aadikeshava (2023), which earned only 6.50 crore net. Even Extra Ordinary Man (2023) made dismal earnings of 9.70 crore net.

First century with Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram (2024) made 127.41 crore net at the Indian box office and is Sreeleela’s highest-grossing film. It was followed by Robinhood (2025), which earned just 12.27 crore net.

Sreeleela’s cumulative box office collection

If we combine all films, the cumulative collection stands at 366.05 crore net. So, the actress is just 133.95 crores away from unleashing the significant milestone of 500 crore net at the Indian box office. With films like Mass Jathara, Aashiqui 3, Parasakthi, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline, the actress will easily cross 500 crores.

Take a look at the box office performance of Sreeleela’s films (net collection):

Kiss & Bharaate (2019) – 10 crores

Pelli SandaD (2021) – 9.41 crores

Dhamaka (2022) – 63.83 crores

By Two Love (2022) – 54 lakh

Skanda (2023) – 41.61 crores

Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) – 84.78 crores

Aadikeshava (2023) – 6.50 crores

Extra Ordinary Man (2023) – 9.70 crores

Guntur Kaaram (2024) – 127.41 crores

Robinhood (2025) – 12.27 crores

