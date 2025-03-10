Vineeth Sreenivasan’s latest Malayalam romantic comedy, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, hit theaters on January 31, 2025, and received mixed reviews. The film revolves around the struggle of a 38-year-old man to find a suitable bride. The movie has now locked its OTT release date. If you missed watching it in theaters, here’s some good news—the film is officially set to premiere on two major streaming platforms!

What Is Oru Jaathi Jathakam All About?

Directed by M. Mohanan and scripted by Rakesh Mantodi, the movie follows the story of Jayesh, a 38-year-old North Malabar man played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Despite being financially stable and settled, Jayesh struggles to find a suitable bride due to his traditional and old-school mindset. His constant rejections and high expectations lead to a hilarious and relatable series of events.

Things take a turn when a palm reader predicts that Jayesh will face a tough period related to marriage. This intriguing twist pushes him into a humorous and dramatic situation. The movie also stars Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampi, Nikhila Vimal, and Chippy Devassia in pivotal roles, adding charm and depth to the storyline.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release Date & Platform Confirmed

The makers have officially confirmed that Oru Jaathi Jathakam will be streaming on Manorama Max and Amazon Prime Video starting March 14, 2025. However, the film will initially be available only in its original Malayalam language. Currently, the makers have not confirmed any plans for multi-language dubbing, leaving non-Malayalam-speaking audiences waiting for further updates.

With the film’s OTT release confirmed, fans who missed it in theaters can finally catch Oru Jaathi Jathakam on both OTT giants. So mark your calendars, grab your popcorn, and get ready to enjoy the Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer from the comfort of your home.

Check out the trailer of Oru Jaathi Jathakam below:

