The Malayalam romantic comedy Oru Jaathi Jathakam was released into the theatres on January 31, 2025. Even though the movie did not witness an above 1 crore opening, it has managed to maintain a decent pace. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, on its 2nd day, the day-wise collection of the film was 85 lakhs, as per the early estimates. This was an impressive jump of around 112.5%. The Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer opened at 40 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 1.25 crores. The movie has managed to cross 1 crore within the two days of its release.

However, Oru Jaathi Jathakalam needs to attain at least more than 1 crore when it comes to the day-wise collection. This will result in a stable boost in the collection. The movie needs an adequate positive word of mouth. It is also receiving a tough competition from the latest South releases like Rekhachithram, Madha Gaja Raja, Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse. It will be interesting to see whether there is a surge in the box office collection in the coming days.

About The Film

Oru Jaathi Jathakalam has been directed by M Mohanan. Apart from Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie also stars Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar and Pooja Mohanraj. The plot revolves around a mysterious woman who predicts a turbulent time in the protagonist Jayesh’s life which ultimately comes true. The music of the film has been composed by Guna Balasubramaniam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Baahubali 2 & Pushpa 2 May Have Created History But Bollywood Still Rules #1 Global Opening Weekend In IMAX!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News