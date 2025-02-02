The Kannada horror comedy film Choo Mantar has been undergoing a dismal performance at the box office. By the looks of it, there are high chances that the film might wrap up below 6 crores. Let us look at the box office collection of the film on its 23rd day.

Choo Mantar Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the day-wise collection saw a good growth of over almost 250%. The film earned 7 lakhs on its 23rd day, whereas it had amassed 2 lakhs only on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 5.13 crores.

Choo Mantar is mounted at a budget of around 8 crores. It has failed to cross its budget even after 23 days of its release. The film is turning out to be box office dud. Given its current India net collection of 5.13 crore, it has managed to cover 64% of its budget. Not only this, but the Sharan starrer has also stayed below 1 crores when it comes to the day-wise collection.

There is little or no hope for the film. It’s also facing a tough competition from the other South releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Madha Gaja Raja, and Rekhachithram. It is most likely that the film might wrap up below 6 crores unless it receives a stable positive word of mouth.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Choo Mantar has been helmed by Navneeth. Apart from Sharan, the film also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikanna, Prabhu Mundkur, Gurukiran, Om Prakash Rao, Vijay Chendoor and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. At the same time, the music for the film has been composed by Chandan Shetty and Avinash R Basutkar.

