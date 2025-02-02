Kollywood finally got the second successful film of the year in the opening month itself, with the Tamil comedy Kudumbasthan raking in a total of 13.65 crore at the box office in only 9 days. The first Kollywood hit of 2025 is Madha Gaja Raja and the industry is gearing up for the second hit!

Budget & Recovery

The Tamil comedy helmed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy and starring K Manikandan has been mounted on a budget of 10 crore at the box office, and it has already churned out a profit of 3.65 crore after recovering its entire budget which is a 36.5% return on investment.

Kudumbasthan Box Office Collection Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, February 1, Kudumbasthan witnessed an unbelievable jump of 109% at the box office, earning 2.3 crore, as compared to the previous day, which brought 1.1 crore! In fact, this was the second biggest earning day for the film, as compared to the first Sunday, which brought 3.15 crore!

Here is the nine-day breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Week 1: 10.25 crore

Day 8: 1.1 crore

Day 9: 2.3 crore

Total: 13.65 crore

Very Close To The Hit Verdict

If Kudumbasthan jumps yet again on the second Sunday, it would be very close to earning the hit verdict at the box office. With a current collection of 13.65 crore, the comedy-drama is 6.35 crore away from becoming the second hit Tamil film at the box office in 2025 after Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja.

This is much better than last year when the Kollywood box office witnessed only two big releases in January, and both of them were on the losing end.

