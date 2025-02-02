After Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse and Identity missed the budget recovery mark at the box office, Malayalam Cinema is finally ready to deliver another success at the box office, thanks to Basil Joseph‘s Ponman. The black comedy stands at a total of 2.52 crore* in three days.

Budget & Recovery

Helmed by Jothish Shankar, the black comedy has been mounted on a reported budget of only 3 crore. Against this controlled budget, the film has already earned 2.52 crore* and is only 48 lakh* away from recovering the entire investment made on the film.

Ponman Day 3 Box Office Collection

On the third day, Saturday, February 1, Ponman earned 1.06 crore at the box office, crossing the 1 crore mark for the first time. In fact, the film witnessed a jump of 42% from the previous day, which earned only 71 lakh.

Here is the three-day breakdown of the black comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 75 lakh

Day 2: 71 lakh*

Day 3: 1.06 *

Total: 2.52 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Only 48 Lkah Away From The Profit Making Zone!

It is only a matter of 48 lakh after which Ponman would enter the profit-making zone at the box office. The film in total needs a collection of 6 crore at the box office to attain a hit verdict. While that would require a few more days, it would recover its entire budget in the first weekend itself!

Interestingly, this is Basil Joseph’s second release in a single month. His previous release, Pravinkoodu Shappu, started well but has been struggling at the box office to recover its budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

