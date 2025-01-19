The Kannada horror comedy film Choo Mantar has been witnessing a moderate run at the box office. The film is now inching towards 4 crores. Let us look at the box office collection of the film on its 9th day.

Choo Mantar Box Office Collection Day 9

The Sharan starrer earned around 38 lakhs on its 9th day. This was almost an impressive increase of 111% since the film had amassed 18 lakhs on its previous day. The film had opened to 20 lakhs at the box office, which was not very up to the mark. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.53 crores.

Choo Mantar is now moving towards 4 crores but needs a significant word of mouth to see a boost in the collection. The day-wise collection has not exceeded above 1 crores which is not a very good sign. The Sharan starrer is also facing a tough competition at the box office from the other South releases. It witnessed a box office clash with movies like Ennu Swantham Punyalan and Vanangaan. Plus, movies like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Rekhachithram, Marco, and Identity are also posing as a threat to the film. It needs to at least cross 7 to 8 crores in the coming week to secure a decent number.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Choo Mantar has been directed by Navneeth. Apart from Sharan, the movie also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikanna, Prabhu Mundkur, Gurukiran, Om Prakash Rao, Vijay Chendoor and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Chandan Shetty and Avinash R Basutkar.

