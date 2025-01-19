The Arjun Ashokan starrer Malayalam fantasy comedy film Ennu Swantham Punyalan is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. The film is still struggling to mint 2 crores. Let us look at the box office performance of the movie on its 9th day.

Ennu Swantham Punyalan Box Office Collection Day 9

The Arjun Ashokan starrer earned around 14 lakhs on its 9th day. This was a rise of almost 100% since the film had amassed only 7 lakhs on its previous day. However, despite this good growth, the film is still failing to impress.

The day-wise collection of the film is yet to cross even 1 crores. The total India net collection of Ennu Swantham Punyalan now stands at 1.91 crores. The film is yet to cross 2 crores within 9 days of its release which is quite disappointing. The movie had opened at 35 lakhs which was also not satisfying. The movie also needs a positive word of mouth which will result in a boost in the collection.

Ennu Swantham Punyalan is also facing a tough competition from other recent releases at the box office. Other big Mollywood releases like Identity and Rekhachithram are faring much better at the box office and are giving a tough competition to the film. Plus, huge Telugu releases Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj might also pose as a challenge for the film. The Arjun Ashokan starrer is clearly struggling to strengthen its foothold amid such a fierce competition.

About The Film

Ennu Swantham Punyalan has been helmed by Mahesh Madhu. Apart from Arjun Ashokan, the movie also stars Balu Varghese, Anaswara Rajan, Renji Panicker, and Althaf Salim in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Sam CS.

