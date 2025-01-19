Nandamuri Balakrishna, who arrived at the box office with full zeal and enthusiasm this year, seems to have hit a tough spot with his latest release, Daaku Maharaaj. Also starring Urvashi Rautela, the film stands at a total of 70.96 crore.

Budget & Recovery

Reportedly, the film has been mounted on a budget of 100 crore at the box office and has recovered 70.96% of the budget at the box office. It still has a long way to go before it recovers its entire budget.

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day, Saturday, January 18, the film earned 4 crore* at the box office, which was a minimal drop of 4% from the previous day, which brought 4.2 crore at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Last Theatrical Release

NBK‘s last theatrical release at the box office was Bhagavanth Kesari, which earned 84.78 crore at the box office. His latest release is now only 13.82 crore at the box office, to axe the entire lifetime collection of Bhagavanth Kesari.

It would be interesting to see if Daaku Maharaaj earns 29 crore more at the box office to at least reach the point of success if not get a hit verdict. However, this number is too big to reach as the film has already started surrendering at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in seven days.

Day 1: 22.5 crore

Day 2: 12.8 crore

Day 3: 12.25 crore

Day 4: 8.96 crore

Day 5: 6.25 crore

Day 6: 4.2 crore

Day 7: 4 crore*

Total: 70.96 crore*

*denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

