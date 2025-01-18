Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, kicked off its theatrical run on a strong note despite Game Changer’s presence. But now, with Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam grabbing all the attention, Balayya’s film has started losing momentum. The overall collection is good, but it would have been much better if there had been some consistency in footfalls at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Over the years, we have witnessed that Balayya’s films are front-loaded in nature, and most of them didn’t show strong legs in their theatrical run. It’s because of their strong starts that his films have managed to become successful. Even with his latest Sankranti release, the same thing is happening. It might earn a good lifetime collection, but the result will be lower than expected.

Daaku Maharaaj started its journey by earning a solid 25.35 crores on day 1, followed by 12.80 crores and 12.25 crores on day 2 and day 3, respectively. On day 4, the film fell below the 10 crore mark and earned 9.75 crores. On day 5, it added another 6.25 crores. Yesterday, i.e., on day 6, the film saw another major drop as a collection of 4.20 crores came, as per Sacnilk.

Daaku Maharaaj is majorly impacted by Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s splendid run. Yesterday, some shows were reduced, affecting the numbers a bit. Overall, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has earned 70.60 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days. Considering the clash scenario, it’s a good total, but the film might fail to become Balayya’s debut 100 crore net grosser.

The film’s budget is reportedly 100 crores, and as of now, it’s not clear whether it will recover the cost. It’s a wait-and-see scenario, and everything now depends on how the film performs this weekend.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

Day 1- 25.35 crores

Day 2- 12.80 crores

Day 3- 12.25 crores

Day 4- 9.75 crores

Day 5- 6.25 crores

Day 6- 4.20 crores

Total- 70.60 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office (4 Days): Enters The 100 Crore Club & Becomes Venkatesh’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News