After a long time, a lead debut pair arrives in the theaters with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Azaad has opened at the box office with decent numbers. Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Raveena Tandon’s daughter have surpassed many talked about films of 2024!

Best Debut Since 2024

Aaman and Rasha have delivered the best opening by debut actors in lead roles, surpassing the opening numbers of Lakshya’s Kill, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Srivastava’s Laapataa Ladies and Pashmina Roshan – Rohit Saraf’s Ishq Vishq!

Azaad Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, January 17, Azaad earned in the range of 1.5 – 1.7 crore at the box office. This number has arrived despite tough competition at the box office from Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Reloaded.

Here are the opening day numbers for films that starred debut actors as the leads for the years 2023 – 2024.

Azaad: 1.50 crore* (estimated)

Kill: 1.35 crore

Ishq Vishk Rebound: 1.20 crore

Laapataa Ladies: 1.02 crore

Will Loveyapa Surpass This Target?

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s opening number will now be the target for the next set of debutants, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Their debut film, Loveyapa, will arrive on February 7 and will have to surpass Aaman and Rasha’s opening day collection.

About Azaad

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the official synopsis of the film says, “In 1920s India, a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country’s fight for freedom.”

