Kangana Ranaut is back with her much-awaited portrayal of Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful Prime Ministers who led India. Emergency, after much controversial delay, has arrived in the theaters, and the film has opened to a decent response at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut’s Last Opening

Kangana’s last release in the theaters was Tejas (2023), where she portrayed an Air Force Officer, and the film opened at 1.25 crore at the box office. Now, Kangana’s latest release has opened 88% higher than her last theatrical release.

Emergency Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, January 17, Emergency earned in the range of 2.35 – 2.5 crore at the box office. In fact, this is Kangana Ranaut’s best opening since COVID. In 2020, Panga opened at 2.70 crore which was Kangana’s last release before the pandemic era.

Kangana Ranaut’s Best Opening In Last 5 Years

Kangana Ranaut has arrived with her best opener in the last 5 years. Hopefully, the film will churn out bigger and better numbers over the weekend. As per the expectations, the film would earn 8+ crore over the weekend.

Last Opening By A Female Director

Kangana Ranaut has opened 130% higher than Laapataa Ladies, which was the last film by a female director at the box office. The film was released in 2024 and was directed by Kiran Rao.

About Emergency

Directed, produced, and acted by Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others. The official synopsis of Emergency says, “Based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The chronicles of incidents took place under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful women in Indian history.”

