Jayam Ravi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai has been steadily earning at the box office. In three days, the romantic comedy, which also stars Nithya Menen, has collected a total of 4.84 crore. It would grow over the first weekend, ending the week at almost 8 crore.

Jayam Ravi’s Last Release

Jayam Ravi‘s last release at the box office was Brother, which was a flop and earned a total of 9.35 crore. The Tamil superstar’s current release has already earned 51% of the total lifetime of his last release at the box office in only three days!

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 4

On the third day, Thursday, January 16, Kadhalikka Neramillai earned an estimated 1.07 crore. This was a drop of almost 29% from the previous day, Wednesday, January 15, which earned 1.52 crore.

Here is the three-day breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 2.25 crore

Day 2: 1.52 crore

Day 3: 1.07 crore*

Total: 4.84 crore*

*denotes estimated numbers

2025 Tamil Releases

Kadhalikka Neramillai is the third Tamil release of the year. The other two releases are also doing well at the box office. Vanangaan arrived in the theaters on January 10 and has earned 6.38 crore at the box office. On the other hand, Madha Gaja Raja was released on January 12 and earned a massive 25.14 crore.

First Kollywood Hit

Madha Gaja Raja is only 4.86 crore away from becoming the first Tamil hit of the year 2025. It would be interesting to see if Jayam Ravi’s film also enters the profit-making zone after recovering the entire budget.

