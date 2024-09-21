A fresh twist in Jayam Ravi’s divorce is the speculation around the actor’s alleged relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis which is rumored to be one of the reasons behind the end of his 15-year-long marriage. This article takes a closer look at Kenishaa Francis and her rumored connection to the actor.

Kenishaa Francis, based in Bangalore, is an independent singer who gained recognition performing in Goa’s vibrant pub scene. Known for her soulful voice, she has captivated audiences at numerous gigs and earned a reputation beyond the city’s pubs and restaurants. In addition to her singing career, Kenishaa has participated in a few acting projects. Her talents even led her to collaborate with Tamil actor Jiiva on a music album allowing her to make her way into the South Indian entertainment industry.

How Did Kenishaa Meet Jayam Ravi?

According to reports from Mathrubhumi, Kenishaa met Jayam Ravi during one of his trips to Goa with friends. The actor was immediately impressed by her singing, and the two developed a friendship that soon grew into something more. They are rumored to have started dating after their initial meeting.

When Did Aarti Ravi Learn About Jayam’s Alleged Affair?

The ongoing rumors about Jayam Ravi’s relationship with Kenishaa Francis come as the actor is in the process of divorcing his wife Aarti. While neither Jayam nor Aarti has officially commented on the specifics of their separation, a report by *Nakheeran* sheds light on how Aarti discovered her husband’s alleged affair.

In June 2024, Kenishaa and Jayam were reportedly fined for speeding while driving in Goa. Aarti who received an alert about the incident on her phone confronted her husband which allegedly led to a series of arguments between the couple.

Jayam Ravi Skips Anniversary and Buys a House in Goa

Further adding to the speculation *Nakheeran* also reported that Jayam Ravi missed celebrating his 14th wedding anniversary with Aarti. Instead, the actor is said to have spent the day purchasing a bungalow in Goa with Kenishaa by his side. This incident has raised even more questions about the actor’s relationship with the singer and the timing of his marriage breakdown.

Aarti Ravi’s Reaction to the Divorce Announcement

On September 11, 2024, Aarti Ravi posted on social media sharing her surprise and disappointment over the public announcement of their divorce which she claims was made without her knowledge or consent. She expressed her sadness over how such a personal issue had been revealed to the public without giving her or their children any prior warning.

Aarti’s statement read “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with grace, respect and privacy.”

While the rumors surrounding Kenishaa and Jayam Ravi remain unconfirmed, the situation has certainly drawn attention. The public is now left to wonder about their relationship’s true nature and its impact on Jayam’s long-standing marriage to Aarti.

