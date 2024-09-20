Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is known for offering exciting and sometimes controversial content, and this season is no different. After completing the balloon task, the housemates are now engaged in another interesting challenge called “Prabhavathi 2.0’s Eggs Task.”

So far, two contestants, Bezawada Bebakka and Shekar Basha, both of whom entered the show as a ‘buddy pair’, have been eliminated. Their exit disappointed many fans of the show. As the challenges get tougher, the housemates are facing increasing pressure. This has led to some unexpected and careless behavior frustrating the viewers and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Bigg Boss Warns Housemates

In a recent task, contestants Manikanta Nikhil Abhai Naveen and Prithviraj crossed their limits pushing Bigg Boss to intervene. Their behavior during the task annoyed Bigg Boss, who even offered them the choice to leave the house if they weren’t ready to follow the rules. Bigg Boss opened the exit door leaving it up to the housemates to decide if they wanted to stay and play by the rules or leave. The new clan leader, Abhai Naveen, argued with Bigg Boss and even encouraged his teammates to break the rules. As a result, Abhai was stripped of his leadership position in the clan.

In Week 3, several contestants have been nominated for elimination. Here’s a look at their current voting percentages:

Vishnupriya: 28%

Manikanta: 19%

Nainika: 11%

Kirrak Seetha: 10%

Prerana: 9%

Yashmi Gowda: 9%

Abhai Naveen: 8%

Prithviraj: 7%

According to the current standings, Vishnupriya is leading with 28% of the votes, while Abhai Naveen and Prithviraj are in the danger zone, receiving lower votes. Yashmi Gowda is also at risk of elimination.

The upcoming elimination could see Yashmi Gowda, Abhai Naveen, or Prithviraj leave the house, as all three are in the bottom group of voting results.

When & Where to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 airs on the Star Maa channel for those eagerly following the show. Weekday episodes are broadcast at 9:30 PM, while weekend episodes air slightly earlier at 9:00 PM. Viewers can also stream the show on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the show can be streamed live on the same OTT platform for those who prefer to watch in real-time.

Viewers can expect more thrilling twists, exciting tasks, and surprising eliminations as the season progresses.

Must Read: When Dhanush Walked Out of an Interview Saying, “There is Something Called…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News