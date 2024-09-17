Nagarjuna Akkineni has established himself as one of the most successful TV hosts in Telugu, particularly with his role as the host of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu first and then with Bigg Boss Telugu since its third season. Currently hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 8, his hosting skills have generally aligned well with public sentiment. However, there has been one criticism that he might need to address.

Typically, Nagarjuna takes his time before critiquing the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 housemates or pointing out their mistakes. This season, however, he has shown a more direct and aggressive approach from the early weeks. With the show only in its third week, his hosting has already impressed viewers.

In recent episodes, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 host Nagarjuna effectively called out Yashmi Gowda for her gameplay, addressing the very issues the public wanted her to be questioned on. He specifically brought up her role as Sanchalak during a task involving Manikanta and Seetha, and when Yashmi tried to evade responsibility, Nagarjuna exposed her actions by displaying video evidence. Additionally, he addressed flaws in Soniya’s game. While Soniya hasn’t fully engaged in the game yet, Nagarjuna shared the public’s perception, pointing out the negative feedback she’s received regarding her involvement in the “Chinnodu-Peddodu” dynamic with Abhay and Nikhil. He also highlighted her harsh remarks about Vishnupriya.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 host Nagarjuna is adept at delivering his critiques in a way that keeps the game moving without causing unnecessary aggression. However, the primary complaint is that he tends to go easy on TV serial actors, particularly Yashmi. For example, he asked Manikanta to ease up on Yashmi but didn’t issue a stern warning to her regarding her gameplay, which some feel reflects a softer approach toward her. There are eight members nominated in the third week, and the episode was aired last night which was very intense. The show will be aired on Star MAA everyday.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 : Grand Launch Promo Released With Nani, Rana, Nivetha Thomas And Priyanka Mohan; Here’s What To Expect In This Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News