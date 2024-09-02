Season 8 promises an exciting blend of drama, entertainment and fierce competition as these contestants strive to win the audience’s support and avoid weekly eliminations. Once again the show is hosted by the ever-popular Nagarjuna.

Let’s now take a look at the contestants of this season.

Yashmi Gowda

Yashmi Gowda who is a 28-year-old actress from Bengaluru is best known for her role as Bhairavi in the Zee Telugu series Naga Bhairavi. She began her acting career in 2017 with the Kannada show Vidya Vinayaka and has since appeared in several successful projects, including Trinayani, Krishna Mukunda Murari and Swathi Chinukulu. She further gained attention through her participation in the third season of Super Serial Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y A S H M I G O W D A (@yashmigowda)

Abhay Naveen

Abhay Naveen, also known as Abhay Bethiganti is an actor and director who has built a strong presence on social media with over 20.8K followers on Instagram. Abhay entered the Bigg Boss house alongside his friend Prerana Kambam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B Naveen Kumar (@abhainaveen)

Prerana Kambam

Prerana Kambam is an actress who has worked primarily in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Hailing from Hyderabad, she made her debut in the Kannada TV industry with Hara Hara Mahadev and later appeared in the film Churikatte. Prerana has also been part of several Kannada films and TV shows, including Ranganayaki, Aana and Pentagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

Nikhil Maliyakkal

Nikhil Maliyakkal is an actor from Mysore who started his career in Kannada television before transitioning to Telugu TV. His debut in the Telugu industry was with the show Gorintaku and he has since featured in popular Telugu shows like Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma and Kalasi Unte Kaladu Sukham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

Shekar Basha

Shekar Basha is a well-known radio jockey and actor who began his career with BIG FM 92.7 in Hyderabad. He became popular in the entertainment industry through his work on FM radio, television and YouTube. Shekar also acted in the film Naa Nuvve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Naga Manikanta

Naga Manikanta is an emerging talent from Andhra Pradesh with a passion for storytelling. He started his career by working on short films and web series and later made his television debut with the Telugu serial Kasthuri. Naga has cultivated a loyal fan base through his digital and television work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Kirrak Seetha

Kirrak Seetha rose to fame through her work on the popular YouTube channel 7 Arts and her role in the hit movie Baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Bezawada Beebakka (Madhu Nekkanti)

Madhu Nekkanti, also known as Bezawada Beebakka, is a multifaceted entertainer who has made a name for herself both in the United States and the Telugu film industry. She gained popularity for her comedic YouTube videos and has also appeared in films like 24 Kisses, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and the web series Shoot-out At Alair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Vishnupriya Bhimeneni

Vishnupriya Bhimeneni is an actress who has worked in various film industries including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. She made her screen debut in the Malayalam film Mayookham in 2005 and has since appeared in several notable films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Prithviraj

Prithviraj is a television actor who is best known for his role in the Telugu serial Naga Panchami. He is one of the 14 contestants aiming to win the title this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Sonia Akula

Sonia Akula is a Telugu actress who made her debut in the 2019 film George Reddy. She also appeared in Ram Gopal Varma’s thriller-drama Coronavirus and the 2022 release Aasha Encounter. Originally from Telangana Sonia began her career as a model before transitioning to acting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Aditya Om

Aditya Om is a seasoned actor-producer who made his acting debut with the Telugu movie Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo in 2002. He has acted in numerous Telugu and Hindi films and made his directorial debut with Bandook in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Nainika Anasuru

Nainika Anasuru is a dancer and entertainer who became famous after securing third place in the sixth season of Dance India Dance. She has also been a prominent participant in Telugu dance competition shows like Dhee 13 and Dhee 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

Nabeel Afridi

Nabeel Afridi is a popular social media personality known for his YouTube channel Warangal Diaries. With a strong online following Nabeel has finally made it to Bigg Boss Telugu after expressing his desire to participate in the show for many years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@disneyplushotstartelugu)

These contestants bring a unique mix of talents and backgrounds promising an entertaining season filled with drama and competition. Fans can look forward to watching their favorite contestants as they go through challenges of the Bigg Boss house.

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Is Officially The Highest-Paid Indian Actor By Charging 50% Budget As His Salary, Beats 150 Crores’ Rumored Remuneration Of Prabhas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News