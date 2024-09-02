With the very first promo out, it was evident that this time the show would be different in a good way. From the first day itself, Bigg Boss introduced one of the most shocking twists as contestants were made to enter the house in pairs instead of one by one. This new change proved to be even more exciting for the audiences making it even more thrilling.

Then there was a shocking twist where Bigg Boss imposed a rule that there will be no captain for the rest of the 8th season. No captain means everything will be messy and chaotic, with individual contestants having to juggle their duties and relations. The absence of a captain has already started to stir up tension among the housemates leading to interesting dynamics and conflicts.

Moreover, what’s interesting is that on day 1 itself a heated argument erupted between contestants Nikhil and Naga Manikantha. In a recent promo, Naga Manikantha is seen accusing Nikhil of escalating the situation while Nikhil stands his ground claiming that his actions were justified and the issue should be dropped. This early dispute indicates that Bigg Boss is not holding back this season and is ready to deliver intense drama from the outset.

More About Bigg Boss Season 8

The contestant lineup for this season features a diverse mix of television serial actors, comedians and social media influencers ensuring a wide range of personalities in the house. With such a variety of contestants, viewers can expect different perspectives and strategies as they navigate the challenges posed by Bigg Boss.

As the new season unfolds, audiences are eagerly anticipating how these contestants will tackle the challenges and unexpected twists that Bigg Boss has in store. The excitement and anticipation have already heightened following the events of the first day promising a season full of entertainment and surprises. With no captain to lead them, the contestants will have to rely on their instincts and alliances to survive in the house making the 8th season of Bigg Boss one of the most unpredictable and thrilling yet.

