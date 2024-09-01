Hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 promises its viewers “limitless entertainment.” On the grand launch day, 14 contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house with more expected to enter during the fifth week. This season is a bit unusual because it includes wild card entries featuring ex-contestants from other seasons.

Some of the wild card entries speculated to participate are Anchor Shiva, Nayani Pavani and Shobha Shetty. Arjun Ambati has been announced to host all the exit interviews under the segment of Bigg Boss Buzz.

Speaking of new entrants, Telugu cinema actor-producer Aditya Om is said to be one of the notable contestants. He made his film debut in 2002 with the movie Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri lo and has appeared in several Telugu and Hindi films since then. He later ventured into directing with the 2013 film Bandook. Some of Aditya’s other known films include Dhanalakshmi, I Love You, Ottu E Ammai Evaro Teliyedu and Preminchukunnam Pelliki Randi. Despite initial hesitation, Aditya Om was finally convinced to join the show and is reportedly one of the highest-paid contestants this season.

Meanwhile other confirmed participants for this season include Bezawada Bebakka, Abhay Naveen, Yashmi Gowda, Vishnu Priya Bhimineni, Prerana, Nikhil, Nainika, Sonia Akula, Shekar Basha and Parameshwar Hivrale. The debut episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will be broadcast on September 1 at 7 PM on Star Maa and will also be available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

