Season 6 of Bigg Boss did not meet expectations but Season 7 turned out to be a tremendous success achieving record TRP ratings. The changes in tasks, games and rules contributed to this success. Pallavi Prashanth, who entered the house as a commoner, emerged as the title winner. Building on the success of Season 7, the makers are planning a unique approach for Season 8 which will feature two houses.

The selection of contestants for Season 8 is nearly complete. The chosen participants include Amrita Pranai, actor Ali’s brother Qayoum Ali, My Village Show fame Anil, Swati Naidu, Sonia Singh and Kumari Aunty. Other notable names include Venu Swamy, Vinod Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Abbas and actor Rohit.

Two anchors, Vishnupriya and Ritu Chaudhary are also expected to enter the Bigg Boss house. They are best friends who often enjoy dinners and outings together. In a recent interview, they were asked about joining the Bigg Boss show.

When questioned about the rumors of their participation, Vishnupriya humorously remarked, “I am waiting to see if I will lose ten kg if I enter the Bigg Boss house. I don’t want to go to the Bigg Boss show, but if the audience’s wishes come true we will go. Many people want to see me in the Bigg Boss house. If their prayers are answered they can see me in the Bigg Boss house.”

Ritu Chaudhary subtly indicated that her answer was the same. Based on their responses it seems that Vishnupriya and Ritu Chaudhary are almost confirmed for the Bigg Boss show. If they join, these two who frequently appear in short dresses on social media are expected to add a glamorous touch to the house promising an entertaining Season 8.

Must Read: Throwback To When Samantha Struggled To Get Clothes From Designers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News