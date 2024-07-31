In an interview Samantha revealed that when she and her peers were starting they often faced rejection from designers. Reflecting on those times she shared, “There were moments when we South actors couldn’t source garments because designers would dismiss us questioning ‘Who are you? A South actor?'”

This statement has clearly explained the bias within the fashion industry that has historically favored Bollywood over regional cinema. The South Indian film industry despite its massive following and talented actors wasn’t always given the recognition it deserved in the fashion world. However, from being overlooked by designers to becoming trendsetters, actors like Samantha have played a crucial role in this transformation.

Samantha Work Front

Samantha’s career continues to flourish as she has lot of projects in pipeline. She was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy Khushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Her next major appearance will be alongside Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. This series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers’ Citadel that stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Citadel: Honey Bunny features a stellar cast including Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Raj & DK, this spy action thriller will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. Samantha recently teased her fans with quirky pictures on Instagram, hinting at updates about the series.

Additionally Samantha will make her debut as a producer with the film Maa inti Bangaram, which she announced on her 37th birthday. This project is particularly special for her marking a new chapter in her career.

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi Didn’t Charge A Single Penny As His Salary For Maharaja?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News