Allu Arjun’s political inclination made some of his fans unhappy as he was backing a political opponent of Pawan Kalyan. Additionally Mega brother Naga Babu shared posts on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that some believed were indirect criticisms of Allu Arjun.

Despite this tension, neither Mega family nor Allu family had not made any official statements. Recently Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela expressed her views on the matter. Niharika said, “I don’t know the reason behind whatever my father posted. But, they (Allu Arjun supporting YSRCP candidate) have their own reasons to do whatever. Just because they did something we can’t say anything. Everyone has a choice to pick politically, religiously or spiritually.” Her comments marked the mega family’s respect for individual political choices.

In the same interview, when asked if she was in a better place personally Niharika responded, “That cloud has passed; I am focusing on my work for now. I am looking forward to both acting in and producing good films.”

When questioned about finding love again, she said, “I just want to be happy, be it single or committed. If the time comes…I don’t want to go against nature or go searching for it; if it happens it happens. My parents also give me space even if they might want me to find someone they don’t pressure me.”

Professionally Niharika Konidela is currently promoting her next production which is a rural drama titled Committee Kurrollu. The film is set to release on August 9th and is an important project for her.

Following her 2019 film Suryakantham, Niharika will return to the big screen with the Telugu film What The Fish and an upcoming Tamil film. She was last seen in the 2023 web series Dead Pixels.

