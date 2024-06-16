Fans of Allu Arjun have been extremely excited ever since the reports of his collaboration with Atlee came out on the internet. The discussed project was said to be a huge one, and it was learned that things were moving in the right direction. Now, there’s a big update coming in related to this mega collaboration, which might leave fans upset. Keep reading to know more!

After the highly-anticipated Pushpa 2, Allu will possibly be seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, backed by T Series. While this big-budgeted pan-India project has been officially confirmed, no one really knows when it will take off. Before that, Vanga is expected to complete his Spirit with Prabhas. So, fans will have to wait for longer.

After Allu Arjun signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, it was learned that he would also do a big project with Atlee. For those who don’t know, Atlee is currently on cloud nine as apart from maintaining a 100% success ratio as a director, he also gave Bollywood its second highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Released last year, Jawan was a historic success and went on to collect over 1100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, too, was immensely praised by the masses for the way he presented Khan on the big screen. Now, with such glory, the director is rightly asking for a massive sum as a salary to helm any project.

Earlier, it was learned that Atlee had narrated the basic plot to Allu Arjun, who is positive about the film. However, as per Telugu360’s latest report, the film has faced a roadblock due to the director’s remuneration. Yes, you read that right! If the report is to be believed, the Jawan director demanded 80 crores to direct the film, but the makers didn’t agree. For the unversed, Geetha Arts was on board as the producer.

Further, it is learned that Atlee is now searching for a new lead actor for his script. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is expected to select his next film after Pushpa 2 very soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Pre Sales): Prabhas To Axe Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office In UK As Bhairava Arrives With The 1st Record?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News